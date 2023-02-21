Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

