Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.