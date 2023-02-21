Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

LH opened at $256.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day moving average is $234.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

