Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.05 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average of $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

