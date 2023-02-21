Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.41 and its 200-day moving average is $292.90.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

