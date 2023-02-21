Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,018.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,639.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

