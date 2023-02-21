Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 318,013 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318,013 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

