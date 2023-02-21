Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after buying an additional 645,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after buying an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

