Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,931 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

