Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.