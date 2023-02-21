QUINT Trading Down 1.9% This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 21st. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00005152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.38 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.00418976 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,841.14 or 0.27753720 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.