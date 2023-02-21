Rackspace Technology (RXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

