Radio Caca Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $84.48 million and $13.01 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.01288906 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00034403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.62 or 0.01618114 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.