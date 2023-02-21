Rally (RLY) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Rally has a market cap of $62.55 million and $9.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,668,087,669 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

