Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

RL opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

