Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of RANJY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

