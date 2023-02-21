Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Randstad Stock Performance
Shares of RANJY opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.
About Randstad
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.