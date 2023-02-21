Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Shares Down 8.7%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 80,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 310,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Ranpak Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,235,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,018 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ranpak by 228.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 910,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Ranpak by 38.0% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 770,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

