Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Hits $52.45 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $52.45 million and $10.71 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,760,236 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

