Raymond James Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOCS. William Blair began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 1,006,112 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 382,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Stories

