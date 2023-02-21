Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.53. 287,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

