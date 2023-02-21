Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

