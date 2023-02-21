Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Get Reading International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.