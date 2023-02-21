Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,414,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

