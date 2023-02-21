Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 8.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.66. 262,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 727,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.