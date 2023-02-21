Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 8.5%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.66. 262,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 727,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RETA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

