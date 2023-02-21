Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,342,000 after buying an additional 171,058 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

