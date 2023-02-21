ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 250,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 49,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

ReGen III Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.46.

ReGen III Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.