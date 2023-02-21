Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $248.77. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

