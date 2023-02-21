Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.08) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.48) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($33.84) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,531 ($30.48).

Relx Stock Performance

REL stock opened at GBX 2,485 ($29.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £47.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3,067.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,370.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,318.90. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.72).

Relx Increases Dividend

About Relx

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

