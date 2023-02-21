Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 39,146 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Millicom International Cellular worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TIGO shares. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Millicom International Cellular Profile

TIGO opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.