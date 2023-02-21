Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

LAD stock opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

