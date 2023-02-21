Renaissance Group LLC Acquires New Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVH opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

