Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

