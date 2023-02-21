Renaissance Group LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STRL opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.