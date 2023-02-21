Renaissance Group LLC Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 684,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,508,000 after buying an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 654,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of AMN opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

