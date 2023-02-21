Renaissance Group LLC Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 459,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.