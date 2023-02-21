Renaissance Group LLC Invests $1.50 Million in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 78.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PowerSchool to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool Company Profile

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.