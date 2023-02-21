Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Foundation worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 73.1% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Foundation Trading Down 0.3 %

FFWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $864.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.