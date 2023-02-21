Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Foundation worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $205,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 39.7% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,085,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 73.1% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at First Foundation
In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Foundation Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $864.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.96.
First Foundation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Foundation (FFWM)
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.