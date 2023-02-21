Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

