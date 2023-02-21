Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

