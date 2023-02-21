Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Shares Bought by Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Renren makes up approximately 13.6% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned about 2.11% of Renren worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renren by 1,401.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its position in Renren by 73.1% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

RENN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 40,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. Renren Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $31.5585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

