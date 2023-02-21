Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.23 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $113.23 million and $5.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00213308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11897763 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $7,417,931.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

