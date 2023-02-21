Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Redrow (RDW)

Redrow (LON: RDW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2023 – Redrow had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 644 ($7.76). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.35) price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($4.82). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 565 ($6.80) price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 625 ($7.53) price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Redrow had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.58). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Redrow Stock Performance

RDW opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.80 ($7.24).

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,818.18%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

