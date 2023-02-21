Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/9/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/9/2023 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Digital Turbine was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 1,045,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

