RGM Capital LLC Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up 6.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Guidewire Software worth $93,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 70,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock worth $1,436,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

