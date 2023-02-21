RGM Capital LLC Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares during the period. PagerDuty comprises about 5.8% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $90,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $7,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $8,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty Price Performance

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,278,434.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 486,135 shares of company stock worth $13,816,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 344,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.