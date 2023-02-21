RGM Capital LLC Sells 430,296 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

RGM Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,296 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for approximately 3.2% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.07% of LiveRamp worth $49,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 78,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,463. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

