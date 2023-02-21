RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00 at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.17. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.11.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.