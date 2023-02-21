Ross Group (LON:RGP) Trading Up 4.8%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 76,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 120,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Ross Group Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.38.

Ross Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.



