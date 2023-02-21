Royal Bank of Canada Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.23.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.77. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

