Royal Bank of Canada Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $145.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.49. 1,334,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,508. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

