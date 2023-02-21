Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.89) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

ETR ENI traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €14.36 ($15.28). The company had a trading volume of 43,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.